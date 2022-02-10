To the Editor,
Misinformation might be in the eyes of the beholder or maybe it’s a just a matter of the letter writer’s skewed semantics, but the fact that an act of Congress can and has several times changed states’ election laws doesn’t mean that state legislatures don’t make the election laws for their states. Begging the question doesn’t make a cogent argument.
Election laws in some states require a photo ID in order to vote, but some don’t. A few states allow non-citizens to vote in local and/or state elections. The people in some states want vote harvesting, mail-in ballots, and ballot drop boxes, but most people in states such as Kentucky don’t. The people of each state elect their legislators and those legislators make its election laws. That’s not partially correct. That’s the way it is.
The editor preserves the integrity of this newspaper by allowing free speech and debate, even though some might not want both sides of an issue to be published.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
