Tucked quietly inside Senate Bill 1 is a provision that prevents the Kentucky secretary of state or the governor from changing election policies in the times of emergencies.
The bill limits the governor’s emergency executive powers, such as those requiring masks in public, to 30 days unless extended by the legislature and requires approval from the attorney general to suspend a state law by executive order in an emergency.
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, but the Republicans have a supermajority in the legislature and the ability to override the governor’s veto when they return in February.
Regardless how one may feel about the governor’s use of executive powers during the pandemic, our question regarding the election provision is, “why?”
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, has praised the bi-partisan coalition that developed a plan enabling Kentuckians to vote in the midst of one of our nation’s most deadly pandemics. The result is one of the largest turnouts in state history.
It would seem any steps to enable Kentuckians to participate in an election would be welcomed by everyone, especially legislators. The plan developed by Adams and the bi-partisan coalition broadened mail-in ballot qualifications and allowed early in-person voting. In Scott County, the election process led by Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson, a Republican, was smooth, well-organized without a whiff of questions regarding fraud — an excuse often used by critics to discourage mail-in ballots and early in-person voting.
Prior to the changes made by Adams for the 2020 primary and election, Kentucky had strict policies that limited election hours and hindered using mail-in ballots, even though mail-in ballots have been a part of the election process for years. It is probably not necessary to extend early in-person voting several weeks as was done during the pandemic, but adding several days, including a weekend would seem to only improve voter participation. Many people in Kentucky do not work near their voting location, so providing some flexibility would be welcomed.
As for mail-in ballots, there are checks and balances in place. And these are paper ballots, so it would be easy enough to go back and verify if necessary. There were no questions of fraud with Scott County mail-in ballots and no evidence of fraud with mail-in ballots in Kentucky as reported by the secretary of state’s office during last year’s primary or election.
So, we ask the question again, “why?”
The state NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Kentucky have questioned the measure and supported Beshear’s veto, saying the bill amounts to voter suppression. That’s a strong accusation, but anything that makes it harder for voters to participate in an election, whether intentional or not, is a form of voter suppression.
Adams, Beshear, the State Board of Elections, Johnson, other county clerks and poll workers all did an extraordinary job holding our elections during a most difficult period. They deserve praise and appreciation for what they accomplished. And part of what was accomplished was a huge voter turnout — locally and statewide — despite substantial obstacles.
So, rather than scale back or return to Kentucky’s stifling policies of the past, why not use parts of what worked last year to improve voter participation?
After all, isn’t voter participation what we really want in every election?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.