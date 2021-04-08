A significant and encouraging election reform bill was formally signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
In a sharp contrast to actions taken by other state legislators, Kentucky’s General Assembly took measures that make voting easier by following some of the steps taken this past year due to the pandemic and making them permanent. These include voting “super centers” where voters from any precinct in the county can vote. The online absentee ballot request portal will become a fixture during state elections, absentee ballot boxes will remain, and there will be three days of early in-person voting for all registered voters.
These steps send a clear message and everyone involved, especially Secretary of State Michael Adams, deserves credit.
“We showed during this pandemic that we can vote in a safe way, that we can eliminate any concerns about fraud while expanding access so everyone can make sure they cast their ballot,” Beshear said at the bill signing ceremony. “While some states have stepped in a different direction, I am really proud of Kentucky.”
Beshear conceded Kentucky has some restrictive election laws that remain on the books, but this legislation was an important step forward in expanding access.
“Listen, this is a session we saw lots of battles in, and to be able to come together and expand, at least in part, our access to the ballot is a win for Kentuckians,” he said.
The Republican Party has a supermajority in the Kentucky General Assembly, so while the party has been at the front passing more restrictive election laws in other states, Kentucky’s GOP took a step in the opposite direction.
A major priority for the state GOP was to clean up the state’s voter rolls. A federal consent decree was issued against Kentucky to remove voters from the rolls who had died or no longer lived in state. This bill includes that measure as well.
Adams, the Kentucky County Clerks Association and the State Board of Elections worked together to craft the bill that was passed.
“While other states are caught up in partisan division, here in Kentucky we lead the nation in both making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” Adams said.
Later on Wednesday Adams announced a federal grant that will provide a two-factor authentication device called YubiKey, which will be provided to all 120 county clerks. The device helps prevent breaches of the state’s election system by foreign or domestic threats.
Trust in our elections is crucial to our nation’s future. While the former president continues to spread inaccurate and untruthful information about the last presidential election, steps like this in Kentucky are a significant step forward.
Kentuckians should be proud.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.