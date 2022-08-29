The premise behind allowing local school districts to reward retiring teachers for unused sick days is understandable.

It’s meant to ensure teachers are in their classrooms as much as possible, reducing the interruption for students caused by absences which occur when districts must scramble to find and pay substitute instructors who, in most cases, aren’t able to maintain the same learning pace.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.