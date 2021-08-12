To the Editor,
This letter is in response to the article “Counties waste management plan rescinded” (July 13). As concerned citizens of Scott County, we have a long, vested interest in the operations and proposed expansions made by Central Kentucky Landfill. We’ve expressed our concerns, attended public hearings, waited patiently for resolution, and studied the laws that govern the location and expansion of landfills. Considering our efforts in seeing that these laws are properly executed, we are more than justified to offer our insight and opinions.
To understand the aforementioned laws, you must look back at how and why they were created. In the 1980’s, the public became increasingly aware of a growing garbage problem. Landfills were filling up and out-of-area waste was pouring in. As a result, Kentucky lawmakers passed a series of laws that set forth the provisions for managing solid waste and planning for disposal capacity. The new laws declared the county governing body as the appropriate unit of government to establish, plan and oversee their solid waste management programs. More simply, local governments were empowered to decide how services were to be provided, who provided the service, and under what conditions. And more significantly, these laws enabled counties to determine authorized capacity for any landfill seeking to locate or expand in their area.
Unfortunately, it appears that our court system is trying to bury these laws under the guise that due process was not followed with respect to Scott County’s determination of authorized capacity for Central Kentucky Landfill. As noted in the July 13th article, an environmental administrative hearing officer issued an “opinion” that Scott County’s revised [amended] Solid Waste Management Plan should have never been approved by the state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet and should be rescinded pending a full review.
The first “opinion” expressed by the hearing officer was that the Cabinet failed to comply with KRS 224.43-310 by failing to ensure adequate capacity existed for disposal of solid waste generated within the Commonwealth. We disagree with the hearing officer’s “opinion” because we know for a fact that adequate capacity exists. Adequate capacity is documented in Annual Reports for both Solid Waste Management Plans and Solid Waste Management Facilities. These reports were reviewed by the Cabinet in conjunction with the Solid Waste Management Plan amendment for the purpose of ensuring adequate capacity for waste generated in our state.
The second “opinion” expressed by the hearing officer was that the Cabinet failed to comply with KRS 224.43-310 by failing to coordinate with other counties whose Solid Waste Management Plans would be impacted by the approval of the [amended] Scott County Solid Waste Management Plan. In response, we agree that this statute requires the Cabinet to address the coordination of area plans. However, we disagree with the hearing officer’s “opinion” that the statute requires the Cabinet to serve as a coordinator or liaison between counties and/or facilities. In fact, the Cabinet’s policy is adamant about not interfering with agreements, contracts, and other arrangements made between counties and facilities. In other words, whereas the Cabinet has the authority to coordinate area plans, it does not have the authority to coordinate area plans through the enforcement of contracts, agreements or local ordinances. This is documented in the Cabinet’s permit applications. As for addressing the coordination of area plans, the requirement is more than met by the Cabinet’s review policies and the required attachments that are submitted with Solid Waste Management Plans.
These attachments do include capacity assurance letters that ensure landfill capacity for the county. Each county has a plan. Notably the Lexington- Fayette SWP includes attachments assurances that back up capacity in a site other than Scott county if the Central Kentucky Landfill closes.
Scott County citizens are now well-versed in the requirements of solid waste planning. We know it is a complex, lengthy process requiring due diligence, with the potential for controversy. Scott County conducted due diligence while amending their Solid Waste Management Plan. The Cabinet conducted due diligence in its review and approval of the amended plan.
Now, it is up to the court system to conduct their due diligence and allow the Cabinet to exercise its powers. As the “full” review is pending, we ask the following questions of our state officials as they consider the court’s “opinion”: Why create a law if it’s not going to be enforced? Who is protecting the laws passed by the General Assembly? When is it time to advocate for local communities? Where is the environmental justice for any county if the Cabinet cannot enforce its own rules? Where is the environmental justice for Scott County?
Kay Bechel
Sadieville
