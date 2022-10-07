In Rob Johnson’s September 26 Letter, he sought to “set the record straighter” regarding the undeniable issue with his candidacy—he is married to our circuit’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and cannot hear criminal cases if elected. For the entirety of Johnson’s campaign, the battle cry has been that his experience trumps all and nothing else matters. He loves to beat his experience drum. And although experience is important—so are ethics. This leads to two points for which voters should be aware:
First, having experience does not equate to being ethical. Countless examples abound of experienced candidates that were corrupt.
Back in the 70’s, there was a man in the Oval Office that had all the experience in the world. He was an attorney, U.S. Representative and Senator for California, and Vice President. What a record. That man was Richard Nixon. And all that experience led him straight to Watergate.
How about an example that’s a little closer to home? “Honest Dick” Tate was an experienced man, holding the office of Commonwealth’s Treasurer for over twenty years. But his experience did not stop him from running off one day with a quarter of a million dollars from the Commonwealth’s treasury. Experienced does not mean ethical.
Although Johnson was one of our circuit’s judges for many years—prior to his elevation to, and horrendous defeat at, the Court of Appeals—that does not immunize him from engaging in unethical behavior. He is married to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. And if elected, he would be unable to hear any criminal case brought by her office. Do we really want a judge that thinks doing half of the job’s duties, while being paid for the full job, is ethical? He says this happens across the Commonwealth, but the Administrative Office of the Courts issued a statement saying that there are no “judges on the bench who are conflicted out of an entire category of cases on a continual basis.”
Second, our Founders believed in the importance of informed voting and an informed electorate. According to them, voting shouldn’t be a rubber stamp for the good ole boy that’s been around for years. Samuel Adams wrote, “Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual … but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.” That’s why ethics matter in this race. The candidates’ ethics should be weighed against experience and a myriad of other factors. But according to Johnson, experience trumps all. If you agree, read a little about Richard Nixon and “Honest Dick” Tate.
Rob Johnson sought to set the record straighter. Ever seen a dog’s hind legs or Elton John? Because that’s about how straight Johnson’s record is.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.