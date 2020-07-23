Dear Editor,
I love Evans Orchards. I’ve driven way out of my way for a fried pie. Never again. Same with Agriculture Commissioner Quarles. I’ve crossed party lines to vote for the guy I thought was best for the job. Never again.
To file lawsuits against the Governor, for only doing what’s right, when it seems we are one of the few states to be getting ahead of the pandemic, is wrong.
Goodbye Evans, Goodbye Quarles, I’m gonna miss those fried pies.
Richard Stone
Sadieville
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.