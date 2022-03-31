In 2015 Anthony Ray Hinton was released from death row in Alabama. For 27 years he was in prison and at risk of being executed — for a crime he did not do; for no other reason than that he was black and that the prosecutors simply chose him to be the one to arrest and charge for several murders.
Hinton is one of 152 people who have been removed from death row by the Equal Justice Initiative which provides legal help to incarcerated people. In the US, about one out of ten people on death row are innocent. That is a shocking error rate when the consequence is death. The impact of policies based in racism have profound effects on our world and our history.
For the past several years Georgetown College faculty have used the book Just Mercy as a part of our Foundations program for first-year students. That course focuses on what it means to be human. We examine the pursuit of civil rights, the struggle against racism, and the situation in our justice system from the position of being human. We have traveled with students to Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama to museums and memorials for the 4,000 men, women, and children who were lynched in America. We wanted to share these experiences with the College community as well as the town, so we invited Anthony Ray Hinton to visit our campus to give the Danford Thomas Memorial Lecture for 2022. He will speak on April 7 at 6 p.m. in the John Hill Chapel.
The Danford Thomas Memorial lectureship was established in 1920 by the family of Thomas to bring speakers of public interest to the College. Current Georgetown Trustee Dr. Horace Hambrick is a descendant of the Thomas family that established the trust that funds this lecture series. Notable lecturers from the past include Admiral Richard E. Byrd, Helen Keller, Arthur Hailey, Sam Donaldson, and Tony Campolo, among many other distinguished individuals.
During the Danford Thomas Memorial Lecture, Hinton will tell his remarkable story of survival, friendship, and moral tenacity as recorded in the best-selling book, The Sun Does Shine. Copies of the book will be available at the lecture. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Roger Ward is a Professor of Philosophy at Georgetown College.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.