I write you with my overwhelming support for Rob Johnson, candidate for the 14th Judicial district as Circuit Court Judge. The district covers Woodford, Bourbon and Scott Counties.
I spent my career as a Paris Police officer for over 20 years, my last 4 as Chief of Police.
I met Mr. Johnson when he first became a Circuit Judge. He invited us, law enforcement, in to meet him and we had a “learning session” for all sides to become a team. To be the best we could be, to properly investigate, enforce, prosecute and adjudicate cases together for the betterment of our communities.
He oversaw the case of the murder of Wesley Mullins, a six-year-old boy, brutally raped and killed here in Paris in 2007. As the Police Chief, who witnessed the murder scene of that little boy, I found some relief knowing that Johnson was the judge of the trial of the monster who took that little boy’s life. I knew, with his vast experience, Judge Johnson would follow the law beyond the law to have the most fair trial possible, for the accused and for the victim.
The accused was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
I never worried about an appeal. I knew, with Johnson’s trial experience, his many years practicing law, an appeal would fail. And in 2014, it did. Little Wesley’s killer died in prison.
Experience matters. Rob Johnson has that, as well as kindness, impartiality and the foresight to enforce Kentucky law without pressure from outside influence.
Also, experience, with over 100 court cases (only one appeal allowed), education, community involvement, family.
