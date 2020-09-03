As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky approaches 50,000, with schools and athletic events about to start, Gov. Andy Beshear has suggested he may extend the mandatory requirement that facial coverings be worn in public.
In Scott County, the number of confirmed cases is nearing 700, including five deaths. More than half those cases were confirmed in August.
Beshear insists the face mask requirement is helping to flatten the curve, and public health officials are in agreement. Now is not the time to relax as we remain in a very vulnerable position.
“If we want to protect business, if we want to get our kids back in school, if we want to save lives, the No. 1 thing we need to do is wear a mask,” said the governor. “The No. 2 thing we need to do is stay six feet apart.”
This is the same advice medical and science officials have preached for months. It is obvious that until a reliable COVID-19 vaccine is available, the best we can do is wear a face mask, wash our hands regularly and maintain social distancing. These are our best defenses against this virus.
Wearing a face mask is not a violation of an individual’s rights. Wearing a face mask is a sign of respect for your family, friends and neighbors and when others wear a face mask they are protecting you and others from the virus.
Don’t be surprised if facial coverings are required until a vaccine is readily available. So let’s get used to wearing them so we can help protect those around us, as well as ourselves.
