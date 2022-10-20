I feel like Poor Richard writing a column before the USA became the USA.
The proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution concerning abortion which reads: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution, shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion” simply states the obvious, that there is nothing in the Kentucky State Constitution that says there is any right to abortion or a right or cause to fund it.
This is true. It is also true of the U.S. Constitution. These are facts. Facts do not lie.
People who do not like facts are angry, because they don’t look for facts, rather they believe many lies repeated over and over and over again.
It has been said by a staunch communist that if you repeat a lie often enough, long enough, people will actually believe that snow is black.
He was correct.
The ads running in media stating that this clarifying language for amending the Kentucky Constitution will not even allow for abortion to save the life of the mother is one of the many lies being told and repeated.
In fact, the laws in Kentucky already allow for an abortion to save the life of the mother. Then the often repeated lie that states women cannot control their own healthcare or their own bodies is another big lie. It makes this narrative sound as if there is no concern whatsoever for the human baby growing inside, which apparently the source of the lies really has no concern for the human baby, even after the human is born.
Aborting a Child; If it was your body in question wouldn’t you be the one that dies? So where is the concern for the human baby? There is concern for the mother and judgement is allowed by law to be made to save the mother, and take the baby.
What about when the mother’s life is not in danger? Just kill the baby for any ‘ol reason, even after birth?
What lies! What rot!
Be careful when you vote, please don’t believe lies, vote for what is right and true, don’t vote for lies. Please vote yes to amend the Kentucky Constitution to clarify that yours and my tax dollars are not paying for the murder of innocent children. Voting yes will not change the current law that protects the mother.
