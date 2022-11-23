Dad did not hold back his words.
“I was a (bad) dad,” he told me from his hospital bed after falling and breaking his hip in November 2021.
“You weren’t a (bad) dad,” I replied.
“I didn’t know how to do what I needed to do, and I did some (bad) things to you.”
To that we both agreed.
My father was not a dumb man, and there in the hospital bed, every move causing nearly unbearable pain, he knew that this broken hip was likely the beginning of the end. A broken hip in a senior adult greatly increases the likelihood of death within a year, especially in someone who is already in so-so shape with terrible lungs.
Prior to the fall, Dad had been preparing for his eventual death, whenever that might be, by getting as much in order as possible, in different ways. The one that will never fail to choke me up is knowing he had taught mom how to work the lawnmower, along with tips on how to mow their grass. For all my life, Dad was the one on a mower, a mug of coffee in hand no matter the temperature outside, riding around the yard to get it to his exact specifications. When Mom finished her first time mowing this summer following Dad’s death, she sent a picture of her handiwork. He would have been proud.
And on that day (Nov. 20, 2021) and a few days later on Thanksgiving, Dad took his time to talk to me about his regrets as a father. Some of the things I remembered, but most were things I’d either forgotten or weren’t major issues when they happened (and those are the saddest of all because they clearly had not bothered me but had haunted him for about 40 years).
I told him I wanted him to take away one thing from these talks: “Whenever your time comes and you are waiting there on your death bed, I want you to remember how I remember some of those things. I remember you jumping 10 feet in the air after I hit my first home run and how you stopped the truck in the middle of the street in Clay City to tell another parent as they were heading to their child’s ballgame.”
We went on to talk a lot about forgiveness, from him to me, me to him and, perhaps most of all, to himself. We talked about new life and second chances.
Dad liked to talk about rising from the ashes, about second chances, third chances, as many chances as it takes. As someone who lost years of his life to an addiction, he knew beneath whatever a person was wrestling with remained a person.
He’d go to ballgames and see people I grew up playing baseball with, and no matter what was happening in their lives, that’s how he still saw them. They were kids. They were people. They mattered. I know people gave up on Dad, but he wouldn’t give up on those he loved.
I asked him to include himself in that.
Dad spent the last weeks of his life doing as much as possible with his family. He posed for pictures at Christmas. He FaceTimed with my son every evening. He had no way of fully knowing it would all end Feb. 8, but he was treating each day as a way to share with those he loved most.
So this holiday season, particularly this time of giving thanks, think about those in your life who might need forgiveness. Maybe you need to forgive them, maybe they need an apology from you. Maybe you’ve done it 20 times already.
Try again.
Pick up a phone. Send an email. Knock on a door.
Remember to let those you love know you love them.
Then remind them again tomorrow.
And don’t wait 40 years to do the same for yourself.
Kevin Hall is a former managing editor of Georgetown News-Graphic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.