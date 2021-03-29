To the Editor,
“How many of your foster children want to go home?” I remember asking a group of foster parents. One foster mother raised her hand and said, “110 percent.”
Every foster child wants to be with their family, and now, thanks to the bold leadership of our Kentucky state legislators, more Kentucky children can remain with their families and avoid the trauma of being removed and placed into foster care. Kentucky’s General Assembly made a prudent investment in children and families by allocating $20 million dollars to keep Kentucky families together, safe and supported.
In 2019, providers of family prevention services successfully kept children at risk of out-of-home placement in their homes and with their families 96 percent of the time. In addition, the families demonstrated improved parental skills and greater capacity to provide for their children’s needs. Family prevention services are effective, and they are a huge cost savings. Currently, Kentucky spends about $50,000 per child on out-of-home care expenses, whereas family prevention services only costs about $6,000 per child.
It works for Kentucky’s children and it saves the state’s taxpayer money.
Marie Liles Bates, a mother struggling with addiction and on the brink of losing custody of her children said, “if it weren’t for the staff at Ramey-Estep, I would have lost my marriage, children and possibly my life. They worked with my family and today my children are happy, healthy and healing.”
Marie is working as a senior peer support specialist at Ramey-Estep in Ashland, Ky. helping other families facing similar disparaging challenges overcome their struggles. Marie and her family are the epitome of success. Now, thanks to our state legislators, many more families can succeed as well.
Please join me in thanking our state legislators for investing in Kentucky’s children and families. It’s a true win-win.
Michelle Sanborn
Frankfort
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.