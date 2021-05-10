For the past several weeks, I have written about advice for my grandfather book. The advice has been borrowed from the sayings of some of the greatest orators, athletes, preachers, world leaders and even the Bible. Today I would like to share with you the wisdom of an old farmer. His grammar might not be entirely correct, but his message might be the most important of all.
“Don’t interfere with somethin’ that ain’t botherin’ you none,” he warns. I remember so well when I worked for my dad painting houses. We often ran into a nest of wasps. “Leave ‘em alone and they will leave you alone,” my dad would say. And he was right. But start swinging at them, and you were apt to get stung. There will always be situations that bug you in life. If you can just keep your peace of mind and not start swatting at those pesky problems, be assured they won’t be bothering you none.
And how about this advice from the old farmer? “Letting the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.” I never tried to put a cat in a bag, but I have a strange feeling that if I did, I would end up in a lot worse shape than the cat. Sometimes it is wise not to tell everything you know, or think you know. Just let that cat stay right in the bag. The Book of Proverbs says, “The words of a talebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly.” Kind of like a cat scratching when you try to put him in a bag I would imagine.
“Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.” The old farmer must have been thinking about cornering a rat when he came up with this gem. I am told that if you push a rat into a corner, he won’t come charging at your feet but rather will jump right into your face. Now that’s pretty mean. As a school principal, my words of advice to teachers dealing with problem children was, “Don’t back them into a corner.” A teacher, parent or even a boss must be careful how they deal with others, or they might find they have won a battle and lost a war. In other words, just remember that one pushed into a corner might turn out to be meaner than the one doing the pushing.
Winning an argument doesn’t always mean you have won. I read some time back of a young lady who had a disagreement with her parents. She disappeared and was gone for seven years with no contact. She finally turned up several thousand miles away from her home in Texas. Who really won that argument? And I wonder what would have been the results if there had been left a little wiggle room for this young lady to save face.
And listen to some more advice from this old farmer about going along and getting along. “When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.” “Remember,” he says, “meanness don’t jes’ happen overnight.” And “if you forgive your enemies, it messes up their head.” Along this same line he reminds us, “You cannot unsay a cruel word.” Finally, when you are really upset with someone keep this in mind, “it don’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.”
And finally, here’s a simple analogy of a farmer as he thinks of life and his life’s work. These words can be a great guide for others. “Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, you’ll enjoy it a second time.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
