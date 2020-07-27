Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
There is much that can be learned from the philosophies of others. In the past, I have borrowed the sayings from the greatest orators, athletes, preachers, world leaders and even the Bible.
Today, I would like to share with you the wisdom of an old farmer.
“Don’t interfere with something that ain’t botherin’ you none,” he warns.
I remember so well when I worked for my dad painting houses, we often ran into a nest of wasps. “Leave ‘em alone and they will leave you alone,” my dad would say.
And he was right.
But start swinging at them and you were apt to get stung.
There will always be situations that bug you in life. If you can just keep your peace of mind, and not start swatting at those pesky problems, be assured they won’t be bothering you none.
And how about this advice from the old farmer, “Lettin’ the cat outta the bag is whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.”
I never tried to put a cat in the bag, but I have a stranger feeling that if I did, I would end up in a lot worse shape than the cat.
Sometimes it is wise not to tell everything you know, or think you know. Just let that cat stay right in the bag.
The book of Proverbs says, “The words of a tablebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly.” Kind of like a cat scratching when you try to put him in a bag, I would imagine.
“Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.”
The old farmer must have been thinking about cornering a rat when he came up with this gem.
I am told that if you push a rat into a corner, he won’t come charging at your feet, but rather will jump right into your face.
Now, that’s pretty mean.
As a school principal, my words of advice to teachers dealing with problem children was, “Don’t back them in a corner.”
A teacher, parent or even a boss must be careful how they deal with others, or they might find they have won a battle, but lost a war.
In other words, just remember that one pushed in a corner might turn out to be meaner than the one doing the pushing.
Winning an argument doesn’t always mean you have won.
I read this week of a young lady who had a disagreement with her parents, and then disappeared.
That past week, after being gone for seven years with no trace of her, she finally turned up 7,000 miles away from her home in Texas.
I wonder, what would have been the results of leaving a little wiggle room for this young lady to save face?
And listen to some more advice from this old farmer about going along, and getting along.
“When you wallow with a pig, expect to get dirty.”
Remember he says, “Meanness don’t jes’ happen overnight.”
And if you “forgive your enemies, it messes up their head.”
Along this same line he reminds us, “You can’t unsay a cruel word.”
Finally, when you are really upset with someone, keep in mind, “It don’t take a very big person to carry a grunge.”
The simple analogy of a farmer as he thinks of life, and his life’s work, can be a great guide for others. And, as he also says, “Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, you can enjoy it a second time.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
