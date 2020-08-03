Good health is on everyone’s mind and good, fresh grown vegetables are as good as it gets. Especially when those vegetables are grown right here in Scott County or in a nearby county.
Every Saturday, in the city hall parking lot at the corner of Washington and Broadway, vendors line up wth products such as strawberries, peaches, apples, eggs, baked goods, crafts and much more.
The Scott County Farmers’ Market is one of some 167 markets in the state’s 120 counties celebrating Kentucky Farmers’ Market Week.
“Purchasing your food from a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market not only supports your local farmers, but also keeps the money you spend in your community,” said Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles. “During the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers’ markets have adapted to protect themselves and Kentucky consumers.
“I encourage all Kentuckians to consider visiting their local farmers’ market.”
According to last year’s data, farmers’ market sales across Kentucky brought in $13 million. It is expected the pandemic will slow sales somewhat, but we should all be greatul for our farmers and their efforts to make fresh food available.
“This crisis has put a magnifying glass on the reasons we need our agriculture products,” Quarles said.
The Scott County Farmers’ Market worked with the WEDCO Health District to develop some guidelines for a safe farmers’ market. Customers are asked to browse with their eyes, and not their hands. Allow the vendors to select the products, but if you do touch an item you will be expected to buy it.
We urge each of you to visit the Scott County Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning in the city hall parking lot.
