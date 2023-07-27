When reading the “Guest Columnist” article in the Friday July 21 paper I was struck again by the fact that we are no longer the Georgetown of the 1960s when you rarely met a stranger walking down Main Street.
We have grown a bit since Toyota came to town. Though well-known as a “real estate agent,’ Katie Prather is less known by most Georgetown residents as “a longtime resident.” When interviewing her for a museum exhibit on Scott County businesses I learned a lot more about Fava’s then I had known before.
I knew her mother had operated the restaurant for many years, but she was the granddaughter of the original operators of the restaurant, Louie and Susie Fava. There was, however, more to learn. She had a wealth of artifacts from the restaurant’s past — menus, place mats, newspaper articles, even the table we sat around. She also had memories and her enthusiasm was contagious. Fava’s indeed has a rich history, and it adds to the texture of our history as a community.
I should add that her husband could tell similar stories about Prather Brothers, a car dealership since incorporated first into Frank Shoop, then Dan Cummins.
Katie lived with her mother, brother, and sister in a beautiful apartment above Fava’s and worked in the restaurant herself. It is my personal opinion that she learned there the work ethic and people skills that have made her one of the most successful realtors in Central Kentucky.
Fava’s means a great deal to Katie Prather. Residents, whether longtime or new, can learn about their community from people like Katie and a host of other Scott County business people, history nuts, and others you might meet walking down Main Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.