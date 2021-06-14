To the Editor,
Referring to the last Tuesday’s Lexington council’s work session:
We are happy to hear that the Lexington-Fayette city-county government council has everything in their purview under control that they have time and energy to discuss the activities and operation of other counties. Let’s put a 200-foot tall pile of garbage (the size of the requested expansion) in those council members’ backyard and see if it changes any opinions.
This whole situation is an attempt by the landfill owners to circumvent a judges opinion that they have exceeded the legal limit of the landfill last year and must close in October 2021 — thereby giving them about one year to find an alternate location.
Please, stay out of other county’s operations. If you need more to do, I’m sure your residents can find areas for you to address.
Don Dziubakowski
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.