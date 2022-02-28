The project to expand broadband coverage throughout Scott County took another step forward when Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington learned the county was awarded a $3.1 million telecommunications grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The grant will essentially cover the county’s portion of the project that is expected to provide broadband coverage to some 5,351 households in rural areas that presently do not have service. The project will also include upgrades for existing service.
The project was announced last year as a partnership between the Scott County Fiscal Court and Spectrum/Charter Communications. The total project is expected to cost about $20.1 million
Since the announcement Spectrum has been mapping out the project, securing easements for poles and other infrastructure, but officials say the exciting part is coming soon.
Soon, actual broadband services will start up in some locations, although Spectrum has not identified what areas will be first, or what is the overall schedule for “turning on” the services.
The Scott County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington deserve credit for a vision that is taking place right before our eyes. A former educator, Covington understands the importance of connectivity, not only for entertainment but also for education. The pandemic revealed our inherent weakness with virtual instruction as almost 30 percent of our county — Kentucky’s fastest growing county, one of its most educated and financially stable communities — does not have in-house internet service.
Covington made it a campaign promise and the fiscal court embraced the project even when it appeared the financing would have to come from the county’s general fund. Later, the fiscal court agreed to use American Rescue Act funds for the project, but now those funds can be used elsewhere because of this Telecommunications Grant.
That vision is why Scott County will likely be the best connected county in Kentucky in just a few short months.
Others have played a role, as well. Sen. Mitch McConnell was instrumental in landing the grant for Scott County — the only Kentucky county to receive such a grant. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr supported the bill that allocated the funds. State Sen. Damon Thayer, State Rep. Philip Pratt, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and Spectrum/Charter Communications have each played a part in making this a reality.
“It’s going to happen,” Covington said with a big smile Monday when announcing the federal grant.
