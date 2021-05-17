This past week I shared some words of wisdom from an old farmer. Today I want to go to the other end of the age group to find what a class of fifth-grade students think is important in life. Several years back, a fifth-grade teacher from Garth School sent me an interesting letter. It was a busy day at school when the teacher asked her students to write a sentence or two about what they had learned. As I read their thoughts, I realized that what they had learned was something we as adults needed to learn as well. I will share a few with you.
One student wrote, “I have learned that if you lie, you just get into deeper trouble.” I wonder how many adults have tried to cover something up by not telling the truth. It reminds me of the saying, “oh, what tangled webs we weave when first we practice to deceive.” I think this youngster was saying that if you just tell the truth, everything will be okay.
Another student wrote, “I have learned that a little kid learns a lot better if you say, “I’ll give you a treat.” A treat for a child might be a piece of candy or something very simple. A treat for an adult might be something simple just as well. A “thank you,” or maybe just a boss saying, “You are really doing a great job” can go a long way. Sometimes those words mean more than the salary you are getting. I remember one day years ago, a lady stopped me in the grocery store. She told me she had just lost her husband. She said an article I had written about losing a loved one really meant so much to her in her grief. That made my day. There was another instance that I will share. It was the Sunday after we had buried my dad. As I walked up the church aisle collecting the offering, an older man reached out and grasped my arm for just a second. It was his way of saying, “I know how you feel, and I care.” Yes, I believe us older folks learn better if you give us a treat.
What about these words of wisdom from another child, “I’ve learned to keep a secret, all you do is don’t tell anybody.” That sounds easy enough, but is it? As a young teenager, I remember a game we played at parties. The game was called pass it on. We would get in a circle and the first person would whisper a secret to the one next to them. They would pass it on to the next person until everyone had heard the secret. Finally, the last person would repeat what the secret was at the beginning. It was no surprise that by the time it got all the way around, it was nothing like the real secret. Yeah, I think this child was right. If someone trusts you enough with a secret, just don’t tell anyone.
“Never go too close to where a fast ball is being thrown,” another young boy wrote. I wonder if he might have been hit by one as he walked by. I wonder, also, if you get too close to a group that is not doing the right things, you might get hit. It is so easy to go along just to get along. It matters not whether you are a youth or an adult, these words of a child have a great message: Stay away from where a fast ball is being thrown.
And, finally, some profound truths from these young minds that are so simple only a child seems to know them but so true an adult often has difficulty understanding: “Life is hard at times.” And, “Your problems aren’t always solved.” What about this one? “I have learned never to lie to yourself.” That sounds easy, but is it? And lastly, my favorite from the mind of a fifth-grader, “Grandparents can never stop loving you.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
