As the New Year takes full swing, Kentuckians across the Commonwealth are noticing that taxes imposed on their vehicle are rising out of proportion. I have had a steady stream of constituents reach out to communicate that the taxes on their vehicle have nearly doubled. Some have even seen increases on their brand new cars due to appreciation, even though it is no secret that a brand new car depreciates value once it leaves the lot.
Kentucky’s vehicle tax debacle is a direct result of poor decisions being made by the leadership in the current executive administration. It is a multi-faceted issue pertaining to the fair market value of vehicles. We saw a very similar situation with inverse results in 2008 when values went in the opposite direction. The price of less gas efficient vehicles, like SUVs plummeted due to extremely high gas prices. This year, we are seeing an opposite issue. Fair market value is determined by the Department of Revenue, and is enforced by local Property Valuation Administrators (PVA’s.)
While this year’s legislative session has and will continue to have pressing matters to attend to, let me assure you that my colleagues and I are tackling this issue head on. So far, there are 4 house bills alone that are aimed at solving this ongoing matter.
HB 6: Is the first piece of legislation introduced in the House with the objective of resolving the Vehicle Valuation issue. This bill would require the average trade-in value rather that the “rough” trade-in value be used as the bench mark for property tax purposes. If passed, this bill would be retroactive and would take effect immediately. I have signed on as a co-sponsor of this piece of legislation.
HB 132: Takes a look at prefabricated homes to be sold, and exempts them from local property tax if they are being held in inventory at a sales outfit. This would additionally set the parameters for what is considered a “manufactured home,” “modular home,” and “prefabricated home” to establish what can and cannot be taxed in these instances.
HB 304: Would reduce the motor vehicle property tax rate to two cents for each $100 of assessed value. In some areas, the average tax on valuated vehicles was $13.50 in taxes per $1,000 of value.
HB 353: Exempts motor vehicle property taxes for the January 1, 2022, January 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, assessment dates. If passed, this measure would also be retroactive.
As we begin rebuilding from the ruins that were left behind from natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic, it is important now more than ever that we look out for our taxpayers. Americans and Kentuckians are struggling to rebound from financial desolation. It goes without saying that unfair increases in vehicle valuation are not helping these efforts.
As always, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Mark.Hart@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information on the legislation listed above, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.
Mark Hart represents the 78th House District.
