A while back, I read a book by Jimmy Carter. It wasn’t the type of book you would expect an ex-president to write. It wasn’t about his accomplishments or policies to change the world. Rather, it was just about a little boy growing up in South Georgia. I found it so interesting. It reminded me of some of the memories of this little boy growing up in Georgetown some 75 years ago.
I must not have been more than five or six years old, but I still remember the night I woke up and ran to tell Daddy I smelled something burning. Our house was on fire. Daddy jumped out of bed and quickly got all of the family out in the yard, as we watched the flames start to engulf our little four-room house on Second Street. In just a matter of minutes, neighbors were there to help. Someone wondered aloud where my dad had disappeared to. In the haste to get out of the burning house, we had left behind the parrot that Daddy had been keeping for Dr. Meyer, who was on vacation in Florida. Daddy had gone back into the house to rescue that bird, and when he got back with the bird safely in hand, it was hard not to notice the burns on his arms and face.
It wasn’t long before the volunteer fire department started arriving, and within a short time the fire was out. Our little home place would survive with some hard work and good neighbors helping to rebuild the damaged structure. And this little boy was called a hero for waking his family before something really disastrous took place.
This was only the first of the fires that nearly destroyed our home. Granny was cooking breakfast one spring morning, on the coal burning stove in the kitchen. Somehow, flames had gone up the stove pipe and the roof was on fire. Daddy grabbed a ladder and a bucket of water and headed for the flames, but this fire was too much for a one-man fire department. Thankfully, the faithful volunteers arrived just in time to keep the fire from spreading, and once again, hard work and good neighbors put our little mansion back together.
Fires were a major problem in our little world during this time, mainly because most homes used either kerosene or coal for heating and cooking. When thinking about my boyhood, another memory of a fire that destroyed a home just around the corner on Clayton Avenue comes to mind. It not only burned the house down, but took the life of an elderly lady that lived in an upstairs apartment.
There were other major fires that I barely remember. One was the fire that destroyed the Christian Church, and near that same time, a major building on the Georgetown College campus was totally destroyed.
Downtown Main Street had its problems with fire too. Kemper’s Grocery Store located in the middle of downtown, was wiped out by fire. Three factories within one block of the courthouse were lost and my father’s paint store, along with three other businesses, all paid the price of poor heating systems.
This was a long time ago, but those of us that grew up then knew that when we heard the courthouse clock striking continually, there was a fire somewhere inside the city. And everyone from the very young to the oldest knew this striking was a signal for the faithful volunteers to drop whatever they were doing and head for the fire station. These volunteers gave of their time to save some poor soul from losing their most treasured possessions.
The boyhood days growing up in a small town may seem boring to the generation of today, but that was how life was over half a century ago. When the fire truck passed by, everyone followed to see where it was destined. And to a young boy, nothing was more exciting than a fire. And no fire was more exciting than the one when our little club house burned, and we all hid and our parents thought we might be inside. I say it was exciting, but it really was scary. And I thought those volunteers and neighbors were heroes.
Jimmy Carter’s book brought back a flood of memories. Chasing fire trucks was just a small part of those memories. Add to that fishing, hunting, ballgames and just doing nothing, and you will know what made up the lazy days of summer for the kids that grew up on Second Street.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
