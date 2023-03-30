If any amendment can act as a reflection, the First Amendment reflects the soul of America. Freedom of Speech, expression, conscious, religion and assembly are rights protected in the First Amendment and may often inspire the soul, or can inflame. America and our First Amendment set us apart from all other nations in the world. America, along with our Commonwealth, places great value in protecting the First Amendment freedoms. The First Amendment, reflecting the soul for both our nation and state, drives my passion to advocate to protect these fundamental rights on college campuses across Kentucky.
Fighting for college students and the First Amendment rights on campus has provided the privilege to work with individuals to who both agree and disagree with one another-often passionately-but will stand together to defend the rights of one another. We have changed the university’s free speech zone policy, created the Students Right Coalition, which extends beyond the University of Kentucky to across the Commonwealth, lobbied the Kentucky General Assembly, testified before two committees and successfully passed the most robust free speech protection bill in America — the Kentucky Campus Free Speech Protection Act.
Our fight to protect these essential freedoms doesn’t end at the campus gates or our state capitol. In today’s day and age, our freedoms go beyond the physical bounds of campus free speech zones. They must also continuously be fought for and protected online and throughout the development of future technologies.
An open and accessible internet is the cornerstone of our democracy in the 21st century and is a critical component to creating new organizations, sharing innovative ideas, and building new goods and services. America has utilized innovation, technology, and the internet to uphold and define the principles of freedom, expression, religion, assembly and association.
Washington should remember this history and work to uphold these same freedoms. That begins with strengthening America’s and our democratic allies’ ability to innovate and lead the world so we can compete with authoritarian regimes like China and Russia who don’t respect, and in fact suppress, freedom of speech. Ensuring democratic nations, most importantly the United States, are setting global internet standards means technologies the world uses are rooted in our democratic values. The alternative is China and Russia being the world’s leader in tech products and services.
The future of the internet is the future of the First Amendment. Like our forefathers, I believe the soul of our nation and people is far too precious to be controlled by our foreign adversaries, like China, who are abusing the internet and technology to repress speech and political dissent and promote propaganda. Nor should it be allowed to be similar to the extremes adopted by the European Union and the ‘right to be forgotten’, often used and abused to erase the lessons in history that strengthen our soul.
China, for example, has a history of using technology and the internet to surveil, censor, and repress its citizens. Now China is even working to roll out a digital currency to further the regime’s tech abuses to increase its surveillance and social control.
These authoritarian regimes have no open debate or freedom of expression. The 2022 Freedom of the Net report found that global internet freedom declined for the 12th consecutive year. China continues to rank as the worst environment for internet freedom, and Russia had one of the steepest declines year over year.
America’s ability to maintain an open and accessible internet separates us from all else. The United States is in need to reaffirm this fundamental principle by ensuing we maintain an open internet free to all to speak freely, think freely, believe freely, or express freely. Congress must strengthen its efforts to support America’s innovators who are working to defend and promote an open internet and mitigate the spread of digital authoritarianism on the internet.
MICHAEL FRAZIER is the director of the Students Rights Coalition and Hugh M. Hefner First Amendment Award Recipient.
