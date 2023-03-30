If any amendment can act as a reflection, the First Amendment reflects the soul of America. Freedom of Speech, expression, conscious, religion and assembly are rights protected in the First Amendment and may often inspire the soul, or can inflame. America and our First Amendment set us apart from all other nations in the world.  America, along with our Commonwealth, places great value in protecting the First Amendment freedoms. The First Amendment, reflecting the soul for both our nation and state, drives my passion to advocate to protect these fundamental rights on college campuses across Kentucky.

Fighting for college students and the First Amendment rights on campus has provided the privilege to work with individuals to who both agree and disagree with one another-often passionately-but will stand together to defend the rights of one another. We have changed the university’s free speech zone policy, created the Students Right Coalition, which extends beyond the University of Kentucky to across the Commonwealth, lobbied the Kentucky General Assembly, testified before two committees and successfully passed the most robust free speech protection bill in America — the Kentucky Campus Free Speech Protection Act.

