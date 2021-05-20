To the Editor,
I read the front page article and the editorial about the drowning at Great Crossing Dam and have some questions and opinions.
Does the State Fish and Wildlife have control over all aspects of the two Elkhorn creeks that flow through Scott County, and can they take out a dam without local input? This doesn’t seem right. Fishing licenses and boat registrations are one thing, but recreation and zoning issues seem to me to be out of their perview. The Weisenberger Mill Dam provides power to the mill that is part of their manufacturing procress. Can Fish and Wildlife take out their dam?
I know of about a half-dozen dams near Georgetown that cause the water to be deep enough to be used by small boats for fishing, sightseeing and swimming. I would hate that Scott Countians wouldn’t have a say in what happens in their community regarding this issue.
Finally, I have a 50-year-old Jon boat that I’m having trouble getting a license for. It seems Fish and Wildlife have told the county clerk not to give me a license without certain info that I don’t have.
It costs $21 for the tag, but no more than $50 for the fine. I wonder if they might want fine more than license.
Charles Adams
Georgetown
