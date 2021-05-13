The drowning last week of Eduardo Ponce at Great Crossing Dam has raised a lot of questions and concerns.
Great Crossing Dam is a low-head dam and its removal is under consideration by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. A low-head dam is a barrier spanning the width of a creek or river altering the characteristics of water and typically results in a change in the height of the waterway.
Normal water conditions around the dam are deceivingly calm, but when water is high and the water flow increases, it can be treacherous and dangerous. Near a low-head dam a circular undertow is created, either pulling an object deeper into the water or pushing the object upward. There are plenty of scary videos on YouTube that illustrate the dangers of a low-head dam.
Water conditions were especially dangerous on May 5 when Ponce and his fiancé started kayaking on Elkhorn Creek, near the dam. The water flow was more than 10 times faster than normal and the creek was more than 2 feet above normal.
A witness to the tragedy, Adam Prather, suggested to the Georgetown City Council that signage be erected near the boat landing to warn people of the potential dangers.
That is a great idea. The park is actually outside Georgetown’s jurisdiction, but these actions should be strongly considered by the Scott County Fiscal Court. Most beaches use flags to warm swimmers of riptides, undertows and dangerous marine life, so certainly some type of signage or flags could be used to alert boaters or swimmers of the hazards.
No decision has been made on the future of Great Crossing Dam by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, but the knowledge it is under investigation indicates the dam is likely to be removed.
It is always best to check water conditions before venturing onto any body of water that moves. Conditions on state waterways can be found by accessing https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ky/nwis/rt. There are water gauges along Elkhorn Creek, including a gauge near Cardome.
Our condolences to Ponce and his fiancé who had planned to marry in July.
Let’s be safe this summer and watch those water conditions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.