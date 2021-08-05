To the Editor,
While we are having discussions on the future of low head dams, specifically, the Great Crossing dam, why don’t we look at the larger picture? Can the existing dam help eliminate the flooding that occurs with regularity along Kentucky rivers and creeks? How many dams exist along the 18 miles of the Elkhorn, from its source to the point where it empties into the Kentucky river?
The state knows, or should know, the flow rates and depths along the Elkhorn for various rainfall amounts in the areas that drain into the creek.
If we look at the existing dams, can they be altered to reduce the flooding and the attendant property damage?
For example, if we punch a hole, say halfway up the dam, we would see a steady-state level half the normal upstream depth. As waterflow increases, due to rainfall, the hole slows the outfall from the dam. The hole shape governs the outflow based on the upstream depth. (Holes are small to prevent attempts to kayak through!)
Analysis is needed to determine the limiting upstream depth to prevent damage to the fish and wildlife and to prevent upstream flooding. It may be desirable to raise the height of this dam. Knowing the first dam’s outflow rate, the next downstream dam can undergo the same analysis.
During an unusual, 10-year or 50-year rainfall, it is entirely possible the existing modified dams can’t prevent flooding, then we need to decide if we need more retention ponds (dams) or if we can divert flows to control the location and amount of flooding. Many cities, having no open areas, divert large volumes of rainfall into deep tunnels to hold the water until storms pass, then pump the water out slowly to prevent flooding. We have the advantage of more open land and do not need the deep tunnels.
This is not a difficult evaluation, but it must cover the entire creek from source to mouth.
Reducing the flow over the dam will also discourage the attempts of boaters and kayakers from attempting to boat/kayak over the dam. Every boater knows, or should know, the dangers of boating or kayaking over any dam. The normal flow through the hole can be protected by a “trash rack” upstream to limit what can pass through the dam.
Other creeks and rivers need the same analysis, notably, for our area, are the tributaries of the Elkhorn Creek and the Kentucky River. The river may be a bigger issue due to its being a navigable waterway with federal limits/involvement.
We can do this. We can achieve the economic benefits of reduced flooding. How about it?
D. Dziubakowski
Georgetown
