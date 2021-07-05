The collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium in Surfside, Fla. has captured our attention and our hearts as recusers search the rubble for survivors.
Among the rescuers on site is at least one Georgetown resident, Capt. Ryan Hogsten of the Lexington Fire Department. Hogsten was deployed last week as part of the Ohio Task Force 1. Hogsten is among 80 Ohio task force members and several canine search teams.
According to Facebook posts, the Ohio Task Force is divided into two teams, each working 12-hour shifts. The work is obviously difficult and emotional.
Previously, Hogsten has been among teams called to other disaster sites.
We mention this because Hogsten is a hero, but he is not alone. Whenever and wherever disaster strikes and emergency help is needed, there are teams of first responders ready to leave on a moments notice. They go to places where the terrain is treacherous, the conditions are dangerous and the emotional toll can be significant.
Many of these men and women do so, not for glory or notoriety, but because they are called to help. They are often private, and many keep what they see and experience to themselves.
Over the years, many from Scott County and our area have been deployed to areas that have suffered through natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and such. Oftentimes, we as the media are not aware, and other times these heroes do not wish, or cannot, talk about what they have seen and experienced.
We do not know if Hogsten is the only local first responder on the scene in Florida, but regardless, our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with each and every rescue worker no matter where they call home. The debt our nation owes these heroes is greater than can ever be repaid.
Our prayers are also with the families and others impacted by the condo collapse. This incident is also a vivid reminder that while meeting building codes may be frustrating at times, these codes are there for a reason.
We pray that every person missing in this tragedy is eventually accounted for. And every rescue worker returns to their families and homes safe.
