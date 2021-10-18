To the editor,
My name is Casey, and I’m a longtime Lexingtonian. I’m writing to talk about the Freedom to Vote Act, and a related issue in Congress: the filibuster.
The right to vote is under attack, all because some people didn’t like the results of the 2020 election. Conspiracy theories abound, calling it rigged, despite a complete lack of evidence. It wasn’t rigged, one side just can’t accept that it lost.
Sadly, they’re doing more than complaining and peddling nonsense. They’re actively changing the law in many states to make it harder to vote. That means the rich and people with other types of advantages will still have no trouble voting, but anyone struggling will also struggle to vote.
We need strong national standards protecting our right to vote, so states can’t take it away or lock it behind barriers intended to make voting a privilege for the few instead of a right for all.
The Freedom to Vote Act would provide those standards and protect our rights and liberties. It would, if we could pass it without it being filibustered. The problem is that even if a majority of Senators support something, a minority can still block it by simply delaying indefinitely so the vote never happens. That’s not democracy.
The filibuster wasn’t designed for bipartisanship, as some claim. It was actually created by accident. Besides, the House got rid of the filibuster years ago, and it has only been a gain for democracy.
Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are the folks to write to about this for Kentucky- fill their inboxes with the voices of their constituents.
Let’s get the filibuster out of the way so we can get down to business protecting our rights and freedoms.
Casey Lyons
Lexington
