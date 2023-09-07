Over the course of the last year, my sanity has taken a roller-coaster ride as my kids take delight in serenading me in the car with that maddening Burger King jingle. While I can’t say it’s compelled me to devour a Whopper, it has indeed taken up residence in my mind for far too long of stretches.

Crafting successful ads is truly an art form. Some slogans and jingles have the uncanny ability to deposit themselves in our brains for a lifetime. We all remember whose ingredients make a better pizza. When someone suggests “maybe she’s born with it,” with reflex we know the alternative. And, of course, we’re all aware that resistance is futile once you first pop open a can of Pringles. These phrases embed themselves so deeply in our culture that we don’t even need to have seen the commercials. I routinely end a meal by saying “I can’t believe I ate that whole thing!” despite that particular Alka-Seltzer ad having faded from screens long before I was born.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.