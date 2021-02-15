As I continue my journey through my granddaughter’s book, my next question is, “Do you still have friends you met in school?’ The answer, “yes.” I had a lot of friends but many of them have passed away since those years back at old Garth High School. My best friend passed away just a couple of months ago. His name was Lew Hoffman. We did everything together as we grew up in the Second Street area. We fished together in the hot days of summer and hunted rabbits in the winter. We played on the same basketball and football teams at Garth and always made sure we were on the same fastpitch softball team when spring rolled around.
Lew and I were more than just friends. We were best friends. This brings me to a very thought-provoking question, because you must first decide what a best friend really is. Through the years, I have collected a lot of sayings and slogans. Many are about this very subject. Let me share a few and then you might be able to look back and say as I did, “yes, he or she was truly my best friend.” Even more important is the question, “Am I someone’s best friend?” Listen to these thoughts.
God won’t ask how many friends you had, but rather, He may ask how many people to whom you were a friend. A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.
An honest answer is the sign of a true best friend. That little saying can really separate the pretender from those who really are the ones you truly trust, the one you could call a best friend. Sometimes in life there are situations when you really need someone to tell you straight up what you might not want to hear, but need to hear. It really takes a best friend to do this.
A wise man once said, “Promises might get you friends, but it is performance that keeps them.” Certainly, these are wise words, but perhaps it was Mother Theresa who said it best, “Find someone who needs to be loved and then love them.” I had a Sunday School teacher some time back that loved to hug everyone. It was her way of showing her love. There was one lady, however, who was always backing off from the hugs. Hugging wasn’t her thing until one day when she was very ill. When she walked in, the teacher was going through her hugs when the lady said, “you didn’t hug me, I need a hug.” Yes, find someone that needs to be loved and love them.
Listen to these wise words as we try to build friendships. Never ruin an apology with an excuse. When you say, I’m sorry,” look the person in the eye.
The best way to forget your own problems is to help someone with theirs. And smile when picking up the phone. The caller will hear it in your voice. Don’t let a little dispute injure a great friendship. When you have made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it. In disagreements, fight fairly, no name calling.
One writer said he learned that he and his friend could walk forever on a railroad rail and never fall off if they just reached across the track and held each other’s hand. Sometimes in life there are no words to express how you feel, but a best friend will always be there to hold your hand.
Building our lives and growing friendships is an on-going task, and as I examine my own life, I try to add these bits of wisdom as a challenge to do better. When we want to make a lasting friendship, here is another wise bit of advice to remember: Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.
Another writer put it in such simple words as he wrote, “The way to friendship is to be a friend. Friendship, after all, is what life is all about.”
And finally, remember good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget. And, yes Grace I had a lot of friends, and my best friend is the one I will never forget.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
