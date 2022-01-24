JoAnna Fryman’s resignation from the Scott County Board of Education is disappointing.
Fryman resigned last Thursday during the school board’s regular monthly meeting. Her family has built a new home, and it is located outside District 2.
Fryman has served nine years on the school board, and those years have been packed. Her first years were “turbulent” by her own admission, but that was never due to any actions by Fryman. Since then, the school board has built two new schools, an athletic complex, completed major renovations on several other schools, maneuvered through the pandemic, and Fryman has served under three superintendents, helping to select the last two.
Fryman was known for her attention to detail. She was always polite but direct in her questioning, and she expected everything to be transparent.
She will be missed, and the community owes her a debt of gratitude. We can hope she decides to return to public office at some point in the future.
The school board will be advertising for the District 2 seat through Feb. 8. The notice is included in this edition in the Public Notices section. Once the deadline is passed the school board will review the applicants, conduct interviews and then make a selection to fill the seat until the November elections. At that time, the voters will select who will complete the District 2 term, which will be about two years.
Serving on the school board is not always easy and is mostly a labor of love.
JoAnna Fryman is an example of someone who served proudly, willingly and well. We were fortunate to have someone like her leading our schools, and we trust whomever follows will use her as an example on how to be an outstanding member of the school board.
