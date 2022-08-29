When the rain started, no one could have imagined the devastation that would remain after record flooding wiped out entire areas of eastern Kentucky. Thirty-nine people, including four children, perished. Hundreds, if not thousands, of homes are gone. Schools are unusable and public buildings that have served as community landmarks are destroyed or heavily damaged.

While we cannot bring back those who are lost, we can honor them by helping those in the region begin the long, hard process of rebuilding. I am honored to say that I used our district’s voice in the legislature to approve legislation aimed at providing more than $212 million to aid those efforts. The measure, HB 1, is similar to the relief package passed during the 2022 Regular Session that provided aid to Western Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes and storms in December 2021. With the passage of HB 1, we created the East Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) Fund. The EKSAFE fund would receive an initial $200 million during the current fiscal year from the budget reserve trust fund. EKSAFE can receive state appropriations, gifts, grants, federal funds, and any other funds, both public and private. However, the fund exists to administer taxpayer dollars so the state will not compete with nonprofits and charities. Eligibility for EKSAFE funds includes cities and counties, school districts, nonprofit or public utility providers, and state agencies.

