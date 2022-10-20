As Election Day approaches, it is crucial voters have accurate information. One important contest is Circuit Court Judge, with current Judge Katie Gabhart and Rob Johnson running for the position. I want to summarize the factual information regarding these candidates.
Judge Gabhart has extensive experience, working as an attorney for 23 years. She has significant trial experience as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Appellate Division and as a trial attorney in private practice. She is a certified hearing officer. By all accounts, she is doing an excellent job currently as Circuit Court Judge.
Rob Johnson served as a judge for many years and currently works as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in the office of his wife, Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson. Rob has emphasized his experience in this campaign. The problem is he now has a huge conflict of interest if he were to be elected. Circuit judges hear criminal and civil cases. His wife prosecutes criminal cases. Thus, he would be unable to preside over criminal cases. He has offered what he claims is a simple solution. He will cover civil cases and the other judge will preside over criminal cases. There are problems with this solution. Regulations state that Circuit Court judges are to preside over both criminal and civil cases. Rob would not be able to meet this expectation. Data from the Administrative Office of the Courts show that more hours are spent in this circuit on criminal than civil cases. Rob would not be doing his fair share of the work. Because the other judge would have more cases than he could cover in a timely manner, one of two situations would occur. Crime victims would see justice delayed due to a backlog or taxpayers would have to pay a special judge to help cover cases and avoid delays.
More important than experience is competence. While Rob has been working as Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, scores of criminal indictments have been deemed invalid due to using an incorrect number of grand jurors. This situation is unprecedented. With his experience Rob should have known these proceedings were improper. Some defendants have undergone reindictment at a cost to taxpayers and others indicted on felonies were allowed to plea down to misdemeanors provided they would not appeal their indictment.
I hope voters will use this information when deciding how to cast their vote for Circuit Court Judge.
