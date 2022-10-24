To the Editor,
Judge Katie Gabhart has earned her excellent reputation as an ethical, fair, and impartial Circuit Judge. The people of Scott, Bourbon, and Woodford Counties are fortunate she is serving our communities in this vital role.
By comparison, the election of Judge Gabhart’s opponent would present a real conflict of interest that could cost our three counties hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and create unending chaos in trying to prosecute felony cases in those counties.
Prior to becoming our Circuit Judge, Judge Gabhart’s distinguished legal career was highlighted by her work holding public officials accountable for their actions — assuring that taxpayers were not ripped off by people we pay to perform honorable public service.
As an attorney working on ethics matters in Frankfort, I saw first-hand how faithfully Judge Gabhart managed her public duties — how she thoroughly investigated every one of her cases and treated all parties with decency and integrity.
Judge Gabhart is an excellent judge – she is tough on crime, while showing compassion to those who deserve it.
In contrast to Judge Gabhart’s experience and ethics, her opponent is trying something new and weird that can’t work in Kentucky — he wants to be a judge in the same courtroom where his wife is supposed to prosecute criminal cases.
Of course, his outrageous plan is impossible — Kentucky law won’t allow it to happen. In a story last year, the Georgetown News-Graphic clearly stated: “...state law would prohibit (Judge Gabhart’s opponent) from presiding over a case prosecuted by (his wife) or even her office.” Georgetown News-Graphic, Nov. 25, 2021.
What would happen is that Scott, Woodford, and Bourbon Counties would each have to hire expensive special judges to travel to our counties to hear all the criminal cases his wife is responsible for. That is, every felony case in the three counties — that’s hundreds of cases a year, everything from murder to identity theft — a special judge for every one of them.
Judge Gabhart’s opponent claims his “experience” qualifies him for election. However, his experience with marriage is the problem. When he held office years ago, he was married to the Scott County Clerk, so there was no conflict.
Now, however, he’s married to a different person who holds a different public job: she’s the Commonwealth’s Attorney who must work in the courtroom every day in front of the Circuit Judge. Her husband cannot be that judge — Kentucky law won’t allow that to happen.
The citizens of Scott, Woodford and Bourbon Counties should not have to spend their hard-earned tax dollars to support a married couple’s courtroom misadventure. The wife already employs the husband as her assistant in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, where they’re both paid with tax dollars.
Neither he nor his family will suffer financially if he continues in his present occupation, and his wife continues in hers.
Let’s keep Judge Katie Gabhart and avoid wasteful spending and courtroom chaos.
John Schaaf
Scott County
