To the Editor,

If you ever find yourself involved in the criminal justice system, what you desperately want is a fair and just system. If you are a victim of a crime, you want justice. If you or someone you love is accused of committing a crime, you want a fair and impartial trial. That is why I support Judge Katie Gabhart who is running to keep her position as the Circuit Judge for Scott, Woodford, and Bourbon Counties.

