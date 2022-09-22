If you ever find yourself involved in the criminal justice system, what you desperately want is a fair and just system. If you are a victim of a crime, you want justice. If you or someone you love is accused of committing a crime, you want a fair and impartial trial. That is why I support Judge Katie Gabhart who is running to keep her position as the Circuit Judge for Scott, Woodford, and Bourbon Counties.
One of Judge Gabhart’s most heartfelt priorities is Drug Court. Since its inception in 1996, Drug Court has been successful in guiding people on a path to recovery from addiction, saving taxpayers over $100 million in incarcerations costs, allowing participants to work and pay over $12 million in child support and court charges. Similar results can be seen in special courts for those with mental illness and veterans in need of treatment, both programs that she actively supports.
Election of judges is nonpartisan. Go all the way to the end of your ballot to make your choice, even if you vote a straight ticket. I encourage you to learn more about Judge Gabhart by going to her website. I think you will find yourself, like me, enthusiastically supporting her so that she can continue her good work serving our district as Circuit Judge.
