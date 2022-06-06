As a recent graduate of Great Crossing High School, I find it disheartening that students at GCHS were left out of the special section titled “Thank You Teachers.” We did not even get an opportunity to write one. Only SCHS students were afforded that.
As we all graduate from high school and move on toward college and our new lives ahead, we reflect on our time throughout elementary, middle and high school. Throughout those times, we remember the teachers that helped lead us where we are going today. These are the teachers that encouraged us to go out of our comfort zones, who encouraged us to join that extra-curricular activity, and who encouraged us to be who we are today.
Personally, there are so many teachers, staff, and administration I would love to thank for pushing me to where I am today and for giving me the support to pursue all of my dreams.
I know there are so many others from GCHS who would love to have done the same thing. Senior letters give us a chance to properly thank those who helped us so much. Senior letters give us a chance to reflect back on how far we have come and how far we can go in life. It may be a small thing to some, but to those of us who would have loved this opportunity, it is very disheartening.
To all of our teachers, staff, administration, and everyone in the school system, thank you all for being our greatest leaders, inspiration, and support staff we could ever need. Now, more than ever, we realize the tremendous effect you have not only on our community, but on each one of us as well.
You all have allowed us to be who we are today, and you all are the ones who have allowed us to dream big and to achieve those dreams.
