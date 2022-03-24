Great Crossing High School and its baseball team honored News-Graphic sports editor Kal Oakes for his support and dedication to all Scott County athletics. Among the honors included designating March 23, 2022, as “Kal Oakes Day” by Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and the city council.
The honor is well deserved and much appreciated by Kal and the entire newspaper staff.
Kal is an extraordinary talent and has integrated himself deeply into Scott County sports. He is even pretty knowledgeable about county sports that predate his arrival on the scene. He admires and appreciates the athletes and coaches, but also the parents and other supporters. It is not uncommon for Kal to attend two or three sporting events in a day without complaint.
Kal was already a much respected and admired sports writer when he started at the News-Graphic. In Maine, Kal was honored as Maine Sportswriter of the Year and he has won several national Associated Press Sports Editor awards. Of course, here at the News-Graphic Kal has won numerous Kentucky Press Association awards.
Kal, Laurie and their son, Stephen came to Central Kentucky on “faith” they said. The family did not care for the Maine winters and they wanted to find a place where there were opportunities for Stephen. Stephen was once an instrumental part of our press and mailroom crew, and is now a key member of an auto parts distributorship in Lexington.
As much as Central Kentucky was an answer to Kal and Laurie’s prayers, they were an answer to ours.
We share Great Crossing High School and Scott County School’s appreciation for Kal. It is richly deserved.
But Kal would be the first to point out that he could not be as successful as he is without support from his family and from those unseen members of the News-Graphic family. It takes quite a few folks to publish a newspaper, not to mention the social media outlets, text alerts, audiocasts and sports videos, and each of those unseen faces share in Kal’s honors.
It is always nice to be appreciated.
Thank you Teri Lacy, and everyone who was involved in honoring Kal Wednesday evening.
