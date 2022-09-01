As we celebrate Labor Day, it is worth taking a moment to remember why it has held a permanent place on the calendar for more than half of our country’s history.

While it is often seen as the unofficial end of summer, it is of course much more than that. First and foremost, it pays tribute to those men and women who, quite literally, made the United States the economic powerhouse it is today.  Just as importantly, it also recognizes everything they did to establish the workplace policies and programs that have made a profound difference for us all. States had held their own Labor Day for years, but it wasn’t until 1894 that Congress established it nationally, declaring that it should always be held on the first Monday of September.

