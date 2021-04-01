Because of the stealthy actions by legislators, especially in the closing days of the General Assembly, it will take some time to fully assess the actual impact many of the new bills may have.
One thing seems certain, however, that this session was a full on assault on the state’s Open Records Act and an attack on public transparency.
In the Assembly’s waning days shell bills — placeholder legislation that enables lawmakers to file last-minute bills — were frequently used to pass laws with little or no public inspection.
SB 48 was passed and took extraordinary steps to remove or redact information from public view, much of which is unnecessary and possibly damaging to business operations. We urge Gov. Beshear to veto this legislation, action that would effectively kill the bill because of the late timing of its passage during the session.
Much of the efforts to dilute the state’s Open Records Act appear to be a reaction to the sexual harassment allegations against several legislators several years ago.
Possessing a supermajority in the General Assembly does not give a political party the right or justification to run roughshod over the public it was elected to serve.
We trust some good legislation passed during this General Assembly, but the efforts to weaken public access and work in the shadows by legislators should be a wake-up call for us all.
