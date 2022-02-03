To the Editor,
I was very disappointed to read last week’s letter to the editor about a county employee, Sonja Brent, that was running for a seat on the Georgetown City Council.
The letter was right in claiming that it would present a definite conflict of interest when the city and county conducted business with one another, which is often. Georgetown and Scott County both operate from tax revenues, collected from us all, and both branches of government routinely share costs. It would be wrong for someone to make decisions that could draw into question the fairness or ethics of that longtime relationship.
Personally, I’m tired of this kind of thing and I look forward to the day that federal, state, and local politicians operate without putting their own needs above those of the community.
Brent and those in her position should not run for an office that does just that. It’s not right.
Stacey Stanford
Georgetown
