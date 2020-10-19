What was by all points of reference a minor traffic stop by a pair of Scott County Sheriff’s deputies involving a black high school coach and his son has erupted into a firestorm of ugly accusations.
The coach took to social media to describe the event which left him and his son unsettled.
But what happened next should give each of us pause. Social media exploded spewing out commentary with accusations that were hurtful, unnecessary and unfair — to all sides.
It should give us pause because fairness is deserved by all, and the only way to be truly fair is to get all the information before any judgment is passed.
The coach’s social media post clearly states he believes he was stopped — for failing to use his turn signal — because of racial profiling. What he fails to mention, according to the Sheriff’s Office, is that he was not carrying his driver’s license and the car in which he was driving had out-of-state license plates and was registered to someone else. In the end, however, no one was physically touched and everyone went safely on their way.
It also turns out one of the deputies was testing a body camera and the entire incident was filmed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. We live in a time in which mistrust is rampant. But if we are to ever reach a point of understanding, all parties must be willing to listen and gather all the facts before jumping to conclusions.
The coach was clearly unnerved. His unease is due as much to what has happened elsewhere in our nation as it is to what actually happened this weekend in Georgetown. Any time a black man is stopped by law enforcement, the tension is increased.
At the same time, we must be careful not to tie the hands of law enforcement as they do their jobs responsibly.
To Sheriff Hampton’s credit, he began an internal investigation immediately upon learning of the social post — an action that normally does not occur until an actual complaint is filed.
Everyone can learn something from this incident, but the most important lesson is to trust the processes in place. Our law enforcement agencies have processes developed for such situations and we must allow those processes to follow through their natural course.
It is not hard to understand the unease felt by minorities in such circumstances, but neither is it hard to understand the precarious position in which we place our law enforcement if we abandon all trust in them and in the system we have in place.
This was a routine traffic stop for every one but those intimately involved.
The rest of us should relax, take a breath and allow the coach, the sheriff and others to resolve whatever issues may remain among themselves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.