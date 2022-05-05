To the Editor,
One of the basic beliefs of the Scott County Democratic Women’s Club (DWC) is that all voters should be educated about all candidates in any election.
To this end, the DWC is hosting a candidate ‘Meet and Greet’ at Wilshire’s on May 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is for all candidates and voters, regardless of party affiliation.
Because Scott County has so many candidates for this primary election, each candidate will have one minute to introduce him/herself and to respond to the question, “What is the most important issue facing Scott County during this election cycle?”
The DWC will provide hors d’oeuvres. If anyone wants to purchase a drink or meal on your own, that will be fine.
Please come out to meet and mingle with candidates for local offices on May 12 at Wilshire’s.
Judy Farrow
DWC Vice President
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.