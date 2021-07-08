The Centers for Disease Control estimate that almost a quarter — 23.78 percent — of Scott County’s residents are vaccine hesitant.
Today, about half our county’s residents are fully vaccinated, including 93 percent of adults aged 65 or older.
Two years ago, the World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy among the top 10 health issues that are global threats.
In 2019, an increase in vaccine hesitancy was primarily responsible for a resurgence in measles in some 30 states. Just 19 years earlier, in 2000, the U.S. announced that measles had been eradicated.
The key reasons people have doubts about vaccines include misinformation, inconvenience and complacency. The speed with which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed is often listed as a reason for concern by many who have so far declined to take the vaccine.
While the pandemic seems to have crested, there are variants still mutating and COVID-19 remains a threat. Last week, national health experts estimate that as much as 98 percent of the most recent deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 were individuals who had not been vaccinated.
Health experts also say that in order to truly control COVID-19, we need vaccination levels of 75-80 percent.
Everyone must make their own decisions about what is best for their health, but we urge those who have not been vaccinated and are not “hesitant” but just simply have not done so, please get a vaccine.
For those who are “hesitant,” please continue to do research and talk with medical experts you know and trust.
Enough people have now taken the vaccine so there is plenty of evidence the vaccines are safe and effective. And with multiple vaccines available, individuals can select the vaccine they feel best about.
We encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Let’s put this virus and pandemic behind us once and for all.
