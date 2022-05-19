To the Editor,
As the school year is ending, I want to recognize and show my appreciation for the school personnel’s efforts and actions.
Thank you to the administration and facilities personnel who manage and adjust challenges daily to assure activities behind the scenes do not negatively impact the student’s ability to learn.
Thank you to the custodial staff who work hard to create and maintain a clean learning environment.
Thank you to the bus drivers who safely transport our children to and from school.
Thank you to the cafeteria staff who provide the necessary daily meals.
Thank you to the teachers who have shown an ability to consistently adjust to changes beyond their control and continue to educate our children.
Please reach out to the above school personnel and tell them how you appreciate them and work they do in educating our students.
Lean Business Solutions, LLC
Alonzo Allen - Owner
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.