Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
A candle burning at both ends gives off a very bright light. The only problem is it won’t make it through the night.
This past week was one of those weeks when everything seemed to happen at the same time.
There was a meeting to attend every night and three scheduled on Wednesday alone.
When I went out to the road department, one of the men asked if I had been fishing lately since the creek was up a little.
“They should really be biting with all this fresh water,” he said.
I thought for a moment and then remembered it had been over two months since the last time I had been to my favorite spot along the banks of of the Elkhorn.
Then I thought, “Is my candle burning on both ends?”
Sometimes this giver of advice needs to heed his own advice.
I taught Sunday school for over 30 years. During this period it gave me the opportunity to study the Bible and then pass the lessons on to a group of teenagers. I hope it made a difference in some of their lives.
I will never know. I do know it taught me a lot about living. If nothing else, it taught me that I was an example of what I preached, and that is very important to always remember.
Those many lessons had such reminders as, “be still and know that I am God,” and “think not of tomorrow, for tomorrow will take care of itself.”
Regardless, however, of what we know, if we don’t follow that knowledge, it is worthless. It doesn’t take much to burn a candle on both ends.
Each will glow just as bright, but will it make it through the night?
Giving advice is easy. Following your own advice is not so easy. There is an old saying, “don’t do as I do, do as I say.”
That makes a lot of sense.
The only problem is, it just doesn’t work.
I ran into a young man I had in school a few years back and asked him how he was getting along.
“Great,” he said. “I’ve got a new son now and he is the light of my life. The only problem is I’m working seeing days a week, about 10 hours a day, and get to spend much time with him.”
“Don’t ever neglect the time you have for your children,” I quickly advised him.
These are the greatest years of your life.
There I was, the person passing out advice once again.
Then I thought, “I really need to take off and go fishing.”
But what about those meetings I must attend?
“Oh well, I’ll go next week.”
One of the most important thoughts that I have passed on through the years in this column is to live each precious moment as though it will be the last, for it may very well be.
The best advice I can give to you is simply to, “stop and smell the roses.”
Maybe I’ll even go fishing next week.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
