Bob Seger’s song “Still the Same” comes to mind when you look at the newly proposed rate increase. The original increases were 39, 19, 5, 5, 5, & 5% and the newly proposed increases are 19, 19, 19, 5, 5, & 5 percent. Once you figure it up it’s around $1.50 a month difference for the basic minimum bill. Maybe I can afford one egg then.
Now former council member David Lusby has a plan that if approved could lower the initial rate anywhere from 19 percent to 16 percent. He then goes on to say — “The lower the initial rate increase, the higher the rate increase on the back end,” Lusby said. “But it eases the initial pain and gives people time to adjust.” So once again the end result for us is minimal. What difference does it make seems to come to mind.
GRW Engineering is the responsible party for the flaws in the design of WWTP One. How much does their $5 million Errors & Omissions Insurance Policy reduce the hurt they have put on us? What exactly is being mediated and why has it not been settled by now?
How much is in the city’s rainy day fund that could possibly help? How does the $5 million federal grant that’s been tentatively approved but awaiting signatures help? Has this grant already been factored into the new rate increases?
The new mayor & city council need to work to ease the burden on all of us, especially the senior citizens who were already hurt more by the decision to switch our trash pickup to Republic by a smaller senior discount. Of course, we all have to get by with less service from them as well.
