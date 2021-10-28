It was the worst kind of news for a construction project that is so needed.
Sewage treatment plants are not glamorous, and we have spent far too much time talking about them lately. But they are a necessary part of our lives, and for a community growing as fast as Georgetown, the need is far exceeding the now.
So, when word surfaced that a possible engineering miscalculation had shut down the $49.8 million construction of expansion of a new Waste Water Treatment Plant 1, well, that was major. To date, work on the plant has been stopped for seven weeks, and a lot is riding on getting the construction restarted and back on track. The original target date for completion was March 2025, but now, we are just hoping for 2025.
Chase Azevedo, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service general manager, has been managing this challenge along with the start of the South Sewer Project that will eventually bring sewer service to 500 residents in a mobile home park on the Scott-Fayette county line and eliminate the environmental hazard failing package treatment plants are creating with spilling sewage into Cane Run Creek.
That’s a lot to handle. And we must say that what we have seen is encouraging. GMWSS and Azevedo are taking the appropriate and necessary steps to get the project back on track, but not at the risk of eventual failure. It will take time, but we are confident the right decisions have been made and will continue to be made.
This is a difficult setback, but from all indications we have the right people in place to manage it for us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.