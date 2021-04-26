Waste Water Treatment Plants and the handling of raw sewage is hardly a glamorous topic and likely a subject few of us would ever consider for a casual conversation.
But we can all agree these facilities are necessary, not only for our daily lives but also so that our community can continue to thrive.
That’s why the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service’s $48.9 million project to build a new Waste Water Treatment Plant One should be celebrated. The project will take several years, but when it is completed, Georgetown’s sewer capacity should be sufficient for at least another 20 years, said GMWSS general manager Chase Azevedo.
Georgetown and Scott County have been among Kentucky’s fastest growing communities for more than a decade, and forecasts show that growth is likely to continue for the near future. That growth has strained the community’s sewage capacity forcing officials to scramble. When Toyota built TMMK some 35 years ago, an agreement was made securing a specific amount of sewer capacity at Waste Water Treatment Plant Two. Officials have had to ask TMMK to release some of that capacity so the area served by that plant can continue to have sewage service. Recently, officials filed a permit to expand WW Plant Two, and once that is approved and finalized the burden on the system will be eased.
Eased but not resolved.
WW Plant One is failing. It does not have the capacity for future growth. It is outdated. It is dangerous.
That’s why GMWSS and the City of Georgetown stepped out and approved the project, which is the city’s largest ever. The new plant will be innovative using a new system that was originally designed to separate pharmaceuticals from raw sewage, but is now believed to be one of the new ways to treat sewage environmentally.
Last Friday, the GMWSS board unanimously approved construction of a sewer line up U.S. 25. The presentation was made last night to the Georgetown City Council because GMWSS owns the utility. If the council approves the project, it will move forward.
The real benefit to this project is that it will eventually provide proper sewage services to Georgetown Estates, the mobile home parks resting on the Scott-Fayette counties line. For years, the sewage plants serving those areas have been failing, allowing raw sewage to run into Cane Run Creek, which empties into Elkhorn Creek, just west of Great Crossing.
The mobile home park has been tied up in various litigations, which has hampered progress to repair or update the sewage plants, until Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, GMWSS and the city council got involved.
If the sewer project is approved, it will be a significant step forward, just from an environmental perspective.
No one wants rate increases, but over a year ago GMWSS and the city council approved a five-year plan that included significant renovations, as well as annual rate increases in residents sewer bills. At least, we can all see where those funds are going, and from all accounts these projects are necessary and will ultimately prove to be vastly beneficial to our community.
