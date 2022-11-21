When I first heard of the possibility of an engineering error in the design of the new Waste Water plant, it attracted my attention because major engineering errors rarely occur, especially one so egregious that a construction contractor could identify it. As a result, I have been following the news as the situation developed.
When an engineer works for the public, he usually is covered by his own insurance. If he works for an organization, he is normally covered by the organization’s umbrella policy. This insurance is normally referred to as “Errors and Omissions” insurance.
When the city (via GMWSS) determined that an error did exist, I expected that the original Engineering organization would be expected to cover the evaluation, plus directly related costs to remedy the situation either directly of through their insurance.
Given the information above, the only issues remaining would relate to the construction delay and plant operation start; unless, the city assumed part or all of the liability risk. Hopefully, if this ever gets finalized, we might find out.
Reading the most recent article (Friday, Nov. 18, 2022), there are some other distressing comments, such as bond payments were based on 60 months rather than 360 months. Didn’t anyone see a payment that is six times greater than expected?
It appears that there was a high level of ignorance related to the project, including engineering, legal, accounting, and administration. Then, the management’s rate increase discussion turns to justification and paints a cloudy picture including structural upgrades (should have been covered by the Errors and Omissions insurance mentioned above), inflation (consequential damage costs — same insurance as above), and, oh yeah, how about the “if-come” federal regulation changes which might be required in two years, five years, ten years, if ever!
Nowhere is it stated that the water rates would remain untouched, although the federal regulation and chemical costs hint that they could go up also. Are the county water (only) users expected to pay for all the above?
And where is our Judge-Executive who claims he is watching out for us. What’s Joe Pat’s position on all this?
Does anyone in the county, city, and water administration know exactly how much cost is involved with the: cost of water procurement and pumping, water treatment, distribution, and billing; plus, the apportioned administration cost, bond servicing costs, and profit (going into reserves)? Prior to asking for this rate increase, I would have expected that a similar analysis would have been made regarding the costs associated with the sewer side. As city council members you should have seen, or at least requested, this data prior to being asked to approve any rate increase.
If any of the proposed rate increase impacts water only users, I would expect the county administration (Judge and Magistrates) to have seen, questioned, digested the data, and indicated approval or disapproval of any water related impact.
What now? I suggest that the financial and risk analysis data be provided to the appropriate elected officials. Further, I recommend that the existing Mayor appoint a small group of one engineer, one accountant, one attorney, as well as the new Mayor-Elect to review the details of this fiasco from the initial bid stage to the present-day request for a rate increase, and provide recommendations, so this situation will not reoccur. The rate payers deserve an answer.
