To the Editor,

The recent article from the News-Graphic shows the increases in our water & sewer bills thru 2028. At this moment the combined water & sewer minimum is $25.91. The projected combined water & sewer minimum for Jan 2028 is $52.09. That adds up to a total increase of just a tad over 101%. Add in another $21-22 for the 911 fee & trash pickup (at today’s rates, they will surely go up as well) and the minimum GMWSS bill will right at $75 a month. That is going to hurt a lot of people in this city.

