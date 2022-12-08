The recent article from the News-Graphic shows the increases in our water & sewer bills thru 2028. At this moment the combined water & sewer minimum is $25.91. The projected combined water & sewer minimum for Jan 2028 is $52.09. That adds up to a total increase of just a tad over 101%. Add in another $21-22 for the 911 fee & trash pickup (at today’s rates, they will surely go up as well) and the minimum GMWSS bill will right at $75 a month. That is going to hurt a lot of people in this city.
The contract approved by the current administration with Republic was bad enough. We pay more money for less service. You got double whammied if you’re a senior citizen because now the senior discount is less than it was before Republic.
A lot has been said about the engineering mistakes and possibly going after GRW Engineering to recoup the losses. In fact, Mayor Prather is quoted in the article as saying “We are willing to take extreme steps to recover your money.” Well that’s nice, how long has it been and what have you & the council done so far? Even if that money is recouped does anybody think that GMWSS will adjust the rates once they are approved? Rates don’t typically come down once approved.
The bond issue mistake is another issue that we should not have to pay for. Hopefully the new mayor and council members will take closer looks at contracts in the future.
There has to be another way other than sticking a 101% increase to the people of Georgetown.
